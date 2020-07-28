Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $47.52 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,172 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $47,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWK traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.14. The company had a trading volume of 27,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.19. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $145.97.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.95 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,395. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.75.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

