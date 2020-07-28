Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $47.58 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,949 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.39% of Fair Isaac worth $47,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 44.9% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $362.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.14.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total transaction of $2,055,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.24, for a total transaction of $1,941,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,709 shares of company stock worth $10,623,075. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO traded down $3.97 on Tuesday, reaching $421.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,477. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $177.65 and a 12-month high of $436.69. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $415.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 89.98%. The firm had revenue of $307.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

