Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $49.22 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 289,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,394 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises approximately 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $49,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,759,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.53. The stock had a trading volume of 29,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,589. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $183.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.66%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

