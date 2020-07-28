Ardevora Asset Management LLP Increases Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 894,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $44,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 32.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 142,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 35,069 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 67.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 23.1% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Shares of CPB stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.40. 63,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.