Ardevora Asset Management LLP Increases Position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 426,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 18,099 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.46% of Allegion worth $43,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 843.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Allegion by 1,202.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Allegion by 431.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,007,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.38.

NYSE:ALLE traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,656. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.18. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.21.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $589.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.87 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.