Ardevora Asset Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,096 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.07% of Fiserv worth $44,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1,363.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 416,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,161,000 after purchasing an additional 388,054 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Fiserv by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $398,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,870.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,252,374.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,209.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,682,859 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $100.87. The company had a trading volume of 76,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,811. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.93.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.52.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

