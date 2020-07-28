Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 40,382 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 40,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,556,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 131.6% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $4.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,175.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,877. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,133.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1,056.92. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 91.18% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.99 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,223.69.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total value of $193,636.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $271,751.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

