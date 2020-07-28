Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 582,067 Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 582,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,948,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 1.05% of Middleby at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 1,398.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 587.4% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 532.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIDD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.90. 10,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.00 and its 200-day moving average is $80.86. Middleby Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $138.04.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Middleby had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Middleby Corp will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.76 per share, with a total value of $99,330.00. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.06 per share, for a total transaction of $101,970.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,169.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,660 shares of company stock valued at $495,723. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MIDD. ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upgraded Middleby from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King assumed coverage on Middleby in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.20.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

