Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 751,424 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 751,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,876,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in Henry Schein by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 184,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after buying an additional 81,453 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Henry Schein by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 28,548 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,414,000 after purchasing an additional 837,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 16.2% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 433,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,287,000 after purchasing an additional 60,433 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Cfra lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.31. 74,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,996. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

