Ardevora Asset Management LLP Reduces Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 678,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.09% of Activision Blizzard worth $51,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.81.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.82. 107,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,541,809. The company has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.65. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.91 and a 1-year high of $82.67.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

