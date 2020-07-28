Ardevora Asset Management LLP Reduces Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 83,999 shares during the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care accounts for about 1.1% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $58,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 69.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 32,416 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 4,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $344,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $156,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,961 shares in the company, valued at $310,265.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,308 shares of company stock valued at $11,403,000. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.75. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $108.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.23.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

