Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 13,455 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,455 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Iqvia worth $46,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Iqvia by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 234.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.49.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iqvia news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,698,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.11.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

