Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 14,212 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,502 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,212 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up about 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Workday were worth $50,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $13,870,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 10,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $1,955,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 494,860 shares of company stock valued at $89,843,645. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WDAY traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.16. The company had a trading volume of 16,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,316. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.39 and a beta of 1.56. Workday Inc has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $217.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Workday from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Workday from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Workday from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Workday from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.29.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

