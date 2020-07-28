Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 161,114 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 161,114 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems accounts for about 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Cadence Design Systems worth $50,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after purchasing an additional 54,438 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 412.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 45,529 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 53.5% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.63. 38,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,755. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $106.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,222 shares in the company, valued at $15,252,253.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.80, for a total transaction of $4,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 802,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,031,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,441 shares of company stock valued at $34,815,729. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

