Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 42,196 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 571,731 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,196 shares during the quarter. Zendesk makes up approximately 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $50,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 328.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 26,753 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at $375,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zendesk by 13.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in Zendesk by 22.9% during the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 449,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,837,000 after acquiring an additional 83,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $3,680,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,078,223 shares in the company, valued at $79,367,995.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $526,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,939.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,594 shares of company stock worth $11,218,424 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zendesk stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.09. 14,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,129. Zendesk Inc has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $97.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $237.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZEN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Zendesk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

