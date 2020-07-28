Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 51,072 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 472,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 51,072 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $45,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth $390,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth $1,047,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 22.9% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

In related news, SVP Luc Walter sold 80,282 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $7,931,058.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,310,715.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,082 shares of company stock valued at $48,535,741. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APH traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.87. 28,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,543. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.08 and its 200 day moving average is $93.03. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

