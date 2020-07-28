Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 6,905 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $47,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,242,719,000 after acquiring an additional 44,208 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $864,309,000 after acquiring an additional 61,959 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 739,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $510,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,458 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $388,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $383,868,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTD traded down $6.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $889.18. 4,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,044. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $897.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $819.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $757.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 134.62% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $733.20.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,403,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.96, for a total value of $527,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,366.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,046 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

