Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 8,319 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,945 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,319 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.07% of Stryker worth $44,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 638.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 8.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.8% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 23,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 23.3% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.3% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.22.

Shares of SYK traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $196.61. 21,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,560. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30. The company has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $1,410,385.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

