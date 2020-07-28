Ardevora Asset Management LLP Takes $45.76 Million Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 285,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,758,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.54% of IPG Photonics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,076,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,976,000 after purchasing an additional 524,081 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,395,000 after buying an additional 266,781 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,166,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,693,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 652.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,052,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,049,000 after acquiring an additional 912,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 23.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 791,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,242,000 after acquiring an additional 147,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.16.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total transaction of $254,755.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,307.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $170,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,661,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,975 shares of company stock worth $10,267,914. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IPGP stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.41. 6,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,090. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.04 and a 1 year high of $184.02. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.25.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.52. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.