Ardevora Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 526,137 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.37% of Expedia Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 22.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 76.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,861.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $8,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,058,207.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Expedia Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Expedia Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $84.54. The stock had a trading volume of 37,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,621. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.32. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $139.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.15 EPS for the current year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.