Ardevora Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 641,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,254,000. Livongo Health makes up about 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.66% of Livongo Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livongo Health by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,598,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,002 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livongo Health by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,745,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,813,000 after purchasing an additional 265,835 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Livongo Health by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 950,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,113,000 after purchasing an additional 215,621 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 257.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after buying an additional 668,404 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 66.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,533,000 after buying an additional 328,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LVGO traded up $5.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion and a PE ratio of -99.48. Livongo Health has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $119.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.21.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.11 million. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 22.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 114.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Livongo Health will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on LVGO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $62.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livongo Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

In other Livongo Health news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $15,864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 48,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $5,528,153.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,899,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,267,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,574 shares of company stock valued at $34,400,243 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

