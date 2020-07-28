Ardevora Asset Management LLP Trims Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,082 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.09% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $45,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.89. 93,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,471. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.49. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,305 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $397,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $70,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,486 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,325. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

