Ardevora Asset Management LLP Trims Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157,801 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.10% of Square worth $45,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Square by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,166,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,507,000 after acquiring an additional 117,105 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 7.1% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 39.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

SQ traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $126.10. 180,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,549,640. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $133.81. The company has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 199.95 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.95 and its 200-day moving average is $79.32.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 24,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $1,532,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,100 shares in the company, valued at $15,300,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $223,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,696,972.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,917 shares of company stock worth $3,050,923 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Square from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Square from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.37.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

