Arrow Financial Corp Acquires 356 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 42,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Honeywell International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 258,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 22,022 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 116,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 57,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,378,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,414. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.76.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

