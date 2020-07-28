Arrow Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,908,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $126,278,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $106,956,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $41,137,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $30,069,000.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $58.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,669,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554,608. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.29.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

