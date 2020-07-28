Arrow Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $5,609,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,328.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $4,707,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,108 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,804 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.65.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,022. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.71. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.05. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $76.73.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.