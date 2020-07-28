Arrow Financial Corp Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 1.1% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 208,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,287,000 after acquiring an additional 34,229 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,646,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.54. 3,023,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,072. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.59 and a 200-day moving average of $91.46. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $9,554,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,486 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,325 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

