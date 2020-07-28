Arrow Financial Corp Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $974,104,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $162,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,842 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,977 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $352,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.83.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,788,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,638,642. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.65. The firm has a market cap of $112.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

