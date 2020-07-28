Arrow Financial Corp Has $2.56 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 47,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.05. 12,369,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,519,049. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $131.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

