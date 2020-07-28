Arrow Financial Corp Has $407,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,270 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,499,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,143,590. The company has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.48 and a 200-day moving average of $103.28. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.71.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

