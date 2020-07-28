Arrow Financial Corp Has $698,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock traded up $9.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $416.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,281,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,965,416. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $147.39 and a 12 month high of $431.69. The company has a market capitalization of $256.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.92, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $383.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.20. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.89.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 25,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.46, for a total value of $10,002,279.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,480,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24 shares of company stock valued at $7,836 and sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.