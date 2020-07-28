Arrow Financial Corp Has $913,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after acquiring an additional 78,152 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 43,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,630. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.35.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.54. 7,669,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,983,994. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

