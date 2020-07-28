Arrow Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Danaher by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.73.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 141,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.69 per share, for a total transaction of $23,290,459.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR traded up $3.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.98. 2,653,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,689. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.52 and a 200 day moving average of $160.46. The stock has a market cap of $139.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

