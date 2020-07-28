Arrow Financial Corp Sells 20 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.1% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $1,218,129,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2,569.8% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 721,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after acquiring an additional 694,599 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,668,000 after acquiring an additional 382,127 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,107,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $927,330,000 after purchasing an additional 309,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,632,002,000 after purchasing an additional 295,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,750 shares of company stock worth $33,242,788. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus boosted their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.17.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $4.71 on Monday, hitting $575.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,445. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $592.48. The company has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $554.13 and its 200-day moving average is $507.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

