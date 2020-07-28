Arrow Financial Corp Sells 214 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,062 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA raised its stake in Walmart by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 82,775 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 88.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 36.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at $250,911,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.78.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.21. 4,678,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,338,117. The company has a market capitalization of $371.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $134.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

