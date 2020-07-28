Arrow Financial Corp Sells 698 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,997 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 1.1% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,015,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,768,975. The stock has a market cap of $172.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,055.50, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.80. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $202.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 4,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $767,360.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,080,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,207,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 627,077 shares of company stock worth $114,514,856 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

