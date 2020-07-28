Arrow Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 44.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research dropped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.50. 2,709,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,098,869. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.71.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,961 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $2,199,352.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,132,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,858,084,615.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

