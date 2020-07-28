Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clorox makes up 0.9% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank boosted its position in Clorox by 1.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Clorox by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total value of $1,620,592.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,173.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $2,245,911.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,533.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $229.57. 29,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,379. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $232.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.58.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. Clorox’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra increased their target price on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.31.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

