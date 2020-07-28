Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the first quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.84. The stock had a trading volume of 22,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,514. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $136.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

