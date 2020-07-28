Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires 552 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 14.1% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $46,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.73.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 141,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at $378,507,356.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.44. 53,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,507. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The company has a market capitalization of $139.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

