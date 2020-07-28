Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Buys 456 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,131,000 after buying an additional 269,404 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $21,868,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 757,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,104,000 after purchasing an additional 195,761 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 801,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,017,000 after purchasing an additional 187,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,502,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

IJJ stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $138.04. 782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,551. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.95. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.68 and a 12-month high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.