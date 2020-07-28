Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 9,877 Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.38.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $102.96. The company had a trading volume of 146,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.37. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 43.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

