Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Cuts Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,310 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 701.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.64. 70,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,055. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $90.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.51. The company has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,758.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $1,117,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,326 shares in the company, valued at $25,882,733.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,221. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

