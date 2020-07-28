Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 74.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,081,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,258,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,369 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,103.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 976,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after purchasing an additional 895,308 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,223,000. Finally, Aperimus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37.9% during the second quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 265,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,301,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.13. The stock had a trading volume of 66,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,844. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $328.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.82. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

