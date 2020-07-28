Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Grows Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2,456.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 416.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $682.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,052. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $699.72. The company has a market capitalization of $79.81 billion, a PE ratio of 71.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $593.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 55 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total value of $36,582.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,136.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 887 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total transaction of $589,970.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,950.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,717 shares of company stock valued at $18,808,426 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.67.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

