Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,187,284 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.35. 80,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,486. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $315.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

