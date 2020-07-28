Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 436.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up 0.7% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 45.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $511,653.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,572.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $176,597.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,597.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,093 shares of company stock valued at $18,320,706 in the last 90 days. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

NYSE VEEV traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $252.49. 15,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,785. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 128.38, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.34 and a 200-day moving average of $183.18. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $263.63.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.