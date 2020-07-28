Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,488 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 1.6% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Netflix by 2.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.2% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,414,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,305,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total value of $23,895,891.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,895,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,131 shares of company stock valued at $89,426,329 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $491.83. 130,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,413,530. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $217.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BofA Securities dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.00.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

