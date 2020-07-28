Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $551,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.52. The company had a trading volume of 44,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,856. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.90. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

