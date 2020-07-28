Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $795,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,597,564. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $151.85 and a one year high of $268.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $636.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

